Monsoon session from August 3

July 28, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The monsoon session of the Telangana legislature will commence on August 3.

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The budget session of the legislature which was convened on February 3 and functioned for seven days. It was adjourned on February 12 after discussing and passing the Telangana Appropriation Bill 2023.

The session has been convened as the gap between two successive sessions should not be more than six months. With the budget session adjourned on February 12, the deadline for convening the monsoon session would expire on August 11.

The session, probably the last of the current Government as the State would go for Assembly election towards the end of the year, assumes significance as it is being convened in the aftermath of the incessant rains that lashed the State for the past few days marooning some villages and resulting in damage to road network and affecting the cropping activity in some areas. The legislature is also likely to take up discussion and passage of Bills, passed but returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Governor’s office, in a recent release said, three Bills had been cleared and two referred to the President’s office. “Rest of the Bills have been returned to the Government with adequate explanation and message,” it said. The communication comes in the light of the State Government petitioning the Supreme Court to direct the Governor to clear the Bills, clearance of which has been inordinately delayed.

With the Governor returning some of the Bills pending with her, the legislature could pass the pending Bills again so that they could not be returned. According to Article 200 of the Constitution: “When a Bill is returned, the House or Houses shall reconsider the Bill accordingly, and if the Bill is passed again by the House or Houses with or without amendment and presented to the Governor for assent, the Governor shall not withhold the assent therefrom.”