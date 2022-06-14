Monsoon progresses as more rains are forecast across Telangana

Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with light to heavy rainfall and thundershowers forecast across several areas in Telangana for the next few days, according to the weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

While Nalgonda recorded 41 degree C during the day, the temperatures have come down in other places. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy of Telangana. Heavy rainfall occured at isolated places in Kumaram Bheem district on Tuesday in Jainoor 7 cm, Varni (Nizamabad) 5 cm, Jukkal (Kamareddy) 5 cm, Khammam 5cm and Birkoor (Kamareddy) 5 cm.

Forecast for the twin cities is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers and the day temperature is likely to be around 33 degree C and night temperature to be around 24 degree C. Temperatures recorded on Tuesday were 36.6 degree C and 23.4 degree C.

Telangana State Developing Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in its daily weather report that during the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 7.3 cm was recorded at Jainoor (Kumuram Bheem) and highest maximum temperature of 41.5 degree C was recorded at Madhira (Khammam) and lowest minimum temperature of 19 degree C was recorded at Shantapur (Mancherial).

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places for next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37-40 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22-25 degree C.

Within GHMC area, highest rainfall of 4.5 cm was recorded at Kapra (Medchal Malkajgiri) and highest maximum temperature of 37.5 degree C was recorded at Begum Bazar and lowest minimum temperature of 22.3 degree C was recorded at Kapra (Medchal Malkajgiri). Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places for next few days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 34-36 degree C and minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22-24 degree C, said the report.