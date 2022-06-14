Monsoon enters parts of Telangana

Heavy rain forecast in several districts across Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the southwest monsoon has entered parts of Telangana and Rayalaseema and is likely to progress further in the next couple of days on Monday.

Heavy rain forecast has been sounded in several districts across Telangana with thunderstorms and lightning in some places. Rain has been recorded in the following areas on Monday: Kotapalli (Mancherial) 7 cm, Banswada & Tadwai (Kamareddy) 5 cm, Madnur (Kamareddy) 4 cm, Kotagiri (Nizamabad) 4 cm and Kaleshwaram (Bhupalapally) 4 cm

Although the maximum temperatures have eased a bit, Khammam recorded 41.6 degree C, Adilabad 40.3 degree C and Nalgonda too recorded 40 degree C. It has been 36.6 degree C in Hyderabad. For the twin cities, the forecast is one or two spells of rain or thundershowers and the day temperature is likely to be around 37 degree C and night temperature 25 degree C.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) stated in its weather report that during the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 9.7 cm was recorded at Rajampet (Kamareddy). Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places for next three days with heavy rain at isolated places for next few days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37-40 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 24-27 degree C.

Within the GHMC area, no rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours and highest maximum temperature of 37.1 degree C was recorded at Viratnagar (L.B Nagar) and lowest minimum temperature of 24.5 degree C was recorded at University of Hyderabad (Serlingampally).

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places for next few days in the twin cities with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 34-36 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 24-26 degree C, said the report.