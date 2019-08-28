Monkeys run amok in Telangana school for a share of mid-day meal

Almost every noon on working days, packs of monkeys descend on the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS) in Raghunadhapalem to feast on the leftover food of the mid-day meal, displaying their aggressive antics and unleashing terror on the decades-old school building that lacks a kitchen-shed.

As many as 200 students and 19 staff members including teachers of the school are forced to put up with this ordeal.

Two class VIII students of the school were bitten by a group of ferocious monkeys on the school premises a fortnight ago, triggering concern over the safety of the students of the State-run school. It also exposed the apathy of the gram panchayat concerned in controlling the monkey menace despite repeated pleas by the school staff.

This has compelled the school staff to seek the intervention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Aggrieved villagers attribute the growing menace of monkeys to the shrinking natural vegetation and ever expanding Raghunadhapalem, the mandal headquarters town situated in proximity to Khammam.

Staff outnumbered

Of late, the problem reached unmanageable proportions with over 50 monkeys virtually invading the school premises during noon, said P. Sirisha, Headmistress, ZPSS, Raghunadhapalem.

“It is becoming difficult to keep the ferocious monkeys at bay during lunch break when our students eat their mid-day meal on the verandah of the school building. The monkeys outnumber our staff strength,” she pointed out.

“We submitted a memorandum to NCPCR member R.G. Anand during the grievance redressal camp held here on Friday,” said a member of non-teaching staff of the school. The NCPCR member issued directions to the Forest department to take appropriate action to address the issue at the earliest.

The schoolchildren are facing constant fear from the aggressive simians, said Rambabu, a resident of Raghunadhapalem.

“The two students, including a girl student, who were bitten by monkeys two weeks ago, were administered anti-rabies vaccine owing to timely intervention of the school staff,” he noted, underlining the urgent need for catching monkeys using the Forest department’s animal rescue vehicle and releasing them in dense forests.