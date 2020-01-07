Monkey menace an issue for contestants Karimnagar

With the municipal elections around the corner, the monkey menace issue is likely to cause a stiff challenge to contestants from various divisions of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK).

Thanks to the destruction of the forests and the hillocks following granite quarrying, the monkeys have been intruding human habitations for food and water for over a decade in the town. The simians are causing umpteen problems to residents of the town.

The monkey menace is rampant in all almost all the divisions, particularly Rampur, Bhagathnagar, Ramachandrapur, Ganeshnagar, Tirumalnagar, Jyothinagar, Vavilalapalli, Kapuwada, and Mankammathota. The simians arrive in hordes and damage houses, by clinging to water pipes, destroy plants, and snatch eatables.

Besides, the monkeys are attacking residents, causing them injuries. On an average, at least more than 100 persons were being injured by the simians in a month in the Karimnagar town. The injured persons were forced to take at least four doses of anti-rabies vaccine.

Children, elderly persons and women are scared to move about because of the menace. Some residents constructed their houses in such a way that the monkeys do not enter their premises. Traders have closed their shops entirely with grills and keep close surveillance. The monkey menace have affected small-time traders in the localities.

The voters are likely to place before the contestants the monkey menace before the elections. “We don’t have any other issues in some localities except the monkey menace and we are chalking out strategies to solve the issue,” said a contestant from the Baghathnagar locality. Some contestants are promising to end the monkey menace and planning to rope in langurs and monkey catchers to end the menace and woo the voters.

Sharada, a resident of TNGOs colony in Bhagathnagar, who runs a kirana shop, said the residents had decided to demand that the contestants solve the monkey menace before the elections. Whoever solved the monkey menace before the elections would be elected in municipal polls, she said.