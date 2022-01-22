Monitoring committee formed

HYDERABAD

22 January 2022 22:47 IST

Government has issued orders constituting the State Level Monitoring and Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, to make performance assessment of each city or urban agglomeration recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

The committee will have eight other members including Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Secretary, Urban Development, CPCB representative, TSPCB chairperson, Secretary, Transport, a representative from the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Commissioner & Director, Municipal Administration and Commissioner, GHMC.

After assessment of performances, the committee will make recommendations for release of grant to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, for implementation of recommendations on ambient air quality component in the cities with million plus population.

Advertising

Advertising

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department will function as the Secretariat, and in coordination with the State Environment wing, will convene meetings of the committee at least once every six months.

The MA&UD department will also receive proposals from the million-plus cities and place them before the committee, besides communicating the recommendations on behalf of the committee to the MOEF&CC.