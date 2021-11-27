Monitor health services at ground levels: Harish Rao

Telangana should stand first in health indicators across the country, said Health Minister Harish Rao at a meeting held with departmental officials on Saturday. He asked them to ensure that maternal mortality and anaemia reduce.

Telangana diagnostics services, child health, maternal health, tuberculosis, ambulance services, Palle Dawakhanas, Primary Health Centres (PHC), and other topics were discussed at the meeting that was attended by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna.

The Minister also directed officials to monitor the services at ground levels, ready reports and hold review meetings every month.

Instructions were issued to begin Cath Lab services at Gandhi Hospital, and Osmania General Hospital, in two weeks. These services would also start at government hospital in Khammam.

A team of government officials from Bihar had studied the Telangana diagnostic services last month.