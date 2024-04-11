Mongolian delegation seeks HMR assistance

April 11, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 20-member team of the Mangolian government visited the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) office, where they were briefed about the metro rail project, including the financial and technical details as well as the experience over the past five years, by MD N.V.S. Reddy on Thursday.

Led by Purevsuren Sarangerel from the Cabinet Secretariat of Mangolia, the team told the MD the intention of their government to build a metro rail in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar (Ulan Bator) and sought HMRL’s guidance for the same.

The team are in the city to attend an “International Programme on Public Private Partnerships (PPP)“ at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). Senior officials of HMR and ASCI led by A. Sridevi were present, according to a press release.

