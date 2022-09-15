Mongolian Buddhist monastery to come up at Buddhavanam

A view of Buddhavanam. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Ambassador of Mongolia in India, Ganbold Dambajav has promised to establish a Mongolian Buddhist Monastery at Buddhavanam near Nagarjuanasgar.

He visited Buddhavanam, a Buddhist heritage theme park developed by the State Telangana on Wednesday

Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Bhagath and Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah received the Ambassador. They briefed him about the concept and uniqueness of the project, and its components.

Buddhist expert consultant-Buddhavanam, E. Sivanagireddy explained to him the various themes depicted at Buddhacharitavabam, Jatakavanam, Srilankan Buddha image and Stupavanam.

After the tour at Buddhavanam, the Mongolian Ambassador said :“I am glad that I visited this modern and iconic Buddhist heritage theme park. I believe that Lord Buddha is a unique spiritual and cultural connect that can further our bilateral relations and cooperation, bringing our countries even closer. Mongolia’s religious presence in India is only in Bodh Gaya (Bihar) but it is important that we have religious presence in south India as well. Buddhavanam presents a great opportunity and I firmly believe that Mongolia should have a presence in Buddhavanam, be it a monastery or an educational institution.”