Moneylenders try to ‘obstruct’ funeral of borrower’s father

December 18, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Jagital

In a shocking incident, some errant private moneylenders allegedly tried to obstruct the last rites of the father of a borrower in a bid to exert pressure on the latter to repay the loan with interest in Metpalli town of Jagtial district on December 17.

According to sources, the borrower, a resident of Chaitanya Nagar, was unable to clear the mounting debt burden of around ₹1.70 crore and had reportedly fled the town a few weeks ago.

His father died due to ill health at their residence in Metpalli on Dec. 16 evening.

The grief-stricken borrower rushed to his native town to perform the last rites of his father on Dec. 17 morning.

However, some moneylenders got wind of the borrower’s arrival in the town.

They allegedly descended on his residence and tried to prevent him from going to the funeral site demanding payment of the huge amounts of loan.

The borrower reportedly persuaded them to allow him to perform his father’s funeral by promising to sell his property and repay the loans at the earliest.

The funeral was held later in the day on Dec. 17.