GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moneylenders try to ‘obstruct’ funeral of borrower’s father

The borrower, a resident of Chaitanya Nagar, was unable to clear the mounting debt burden of around ₹1.70 crore and had reportedly fled the town a few weeks ago, according to sources

December 18, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Jagital

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

In a shocking incident, some errant private moneylenders allegedly tried to obstruct the last rites of the father of a borrower in a bid to exert pressure on the latter to repay the loan with interest in Metpalli town of Jagtial district on December 17.

According to sources, the borrower, a resident of Chaitanya Nagar, was unable to clear the mounting debt burden of around ₹1.70 crore and had reportedly fled the town a few weeks ago.

His father died due to ill health at their residence in Metpalli on Dec. 16 evening.

The grief-stricken borrower rushed to his native town to perform the last rites of his father on Dec. 17 morning.

However, some moneylenders got wind of the borrower’s arrival in the town.

They allegedly descended on his residence and tried to prevent him from going to the funeral site demanding payment of the huge amounts of loan.

The borrower reportedly persuaded them to allow him to perform his father’s funeral by promising to sell his property and repay the loans at the earliest.

The funeral was held later in the day on Dec. 17.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / death / personal loans

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.