Moneylenders push family to end life, man his daughter die, wife survives

Published - November 07, 2024 09:07 pm IST - NIRMAL

Head of the family was being harassed and intimidated by two Nizamabad-based moneylenders

The Hindu Bureau

The Basar police on Thursday (November 07) recovered the body of a 24-year-old woman identified as Purnima, who allegedly jumped into the Godavari river along with her parents, near the temple town in Nirmal district on Wednesday (November 06).

The trio hailing from Nizamabad jumped into the river unable to bear alleged constant harassment by two Nizamabad-based private moneylenders, sources said.

The body of her father identified as Venu, a petty vendor, was retrieved from the Godavari on Wednesday. Her mother Anuradha was rescued by the local fishermen the same day, soon after the incident.

Venu reportedly borrowed some amount from two local moneylenders to run his roadside stall a couple of months ago. He, however, suffered losses in his small business.

Persistent harassment, intimidation and threats by the private moneylenders allegedly drove Venu and his family to take the extreme step, sources added.

A case has been registered and investigation is under way.

(Roshni suicide prevention helplines: 8142020033 / 8142020044)

