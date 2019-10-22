Telangana

Monday’s protest causes heartburn

Congress leaders complain at being ‘kept in dark’

The call given by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to lay siege to the Pragati Bhavan in support of the striking RTC employees has reportedly been objected by some leaders arguing that they were not informed.

A group of leaders, including V. Hanumanth Rao, A. Sampath Kumar and Kodanda Reddy, met CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and expressed their displeasure over keeping party leaders in dark. Some of them said TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy had taken a unilateral decision.

However, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to have clarified that he had given the statement based on the discussions with senior party leaders, including Revanth Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Damodar Rajnarsimha and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

