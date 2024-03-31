Mokila suicide case: Man behind GSN pyramid scheme arrested  

March 31, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a major development in a case in which a man committed suicide after killing his three sons at a construction site earlier this month, the Mokila police of Cyberabad on Saturday arrested the owner of GSN Foundation.

Gidijala Tirupathi Rao, 43, who was arrested in Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh, had collected a whopping ₹13 lakh from the deceased Ravi Kumar in the name of ‘GSN Money Circulation scheme’.

Back in December 2022, Tirupathi Rao had started GSN Foundation in the name of his late father Gidijala Satyam Naidu. The deceased Ravi joined the pyramid scheme and involved several locals who started harassing him and his family for return investments.

Earlier this month, the Molika police arrested Siripuram Srinivas Reddy, 29, a reporter with Vartha newspaper, Sanike Praveen Kumar, 32, a reporter with Sakshi newspaper and Aluri Raju alias Nagaraj, 48, a home guard from Shankarpally Village, who had allegedly threatened to publish an article against Ravi Kumar and had demanded ₹10 lakh from him.

The police had also named Mangali Srinivas from ABN, Kurma Srinivas from Eenadu and Vadde Mahesh from Namaste Telangana and others as part of the gang which was threatening him.

