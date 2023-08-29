HamberMenu
Mokila land auction yields ₹716.38 crore to HMDA

August 29, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s auction of land parcels in the Mokila area yielded a revenue of ₹716.38 crore, according to a press note issued by the organisation.

The sale of a total of 1,13,325 square yards of land in two phases has generated a revenue of ₹716.38 crore. The average price was ₹63,216 per square yard. On the last day, Tuesday, a total of 60 plots were sold, bringing the total of sold plots to 346 plots in Mokila Phase-1 and Phase-2.

While the targeted revenue was ₹280.95 crore, the phased auction yielded ₹716.38 crore to the State.

