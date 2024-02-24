Mohammad Ali Shabbir inspects Ramzan arrangements

February 24, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

With Ramzan arriving soon, Advisor to Telangana government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir took stock of the arrangements being made for the holy month and interacted with contractors and directed them not to reduce the size of Secretariat mosques further and to ensure their protection.

Mr Shabbir inspected the temporary sheds that were erected in the open area close to the mosque. He underscored that the sheds would be kept till Ramzan comes to an end this year. Engineers and contractors have been directed not to carry out any construction activity further, and to keep the open area for the use of mosques.

The BRS government, he alleged, had reduced the size of Masjid Hashmi by more than half. Similarly, the size of Masjid-e-Moatamadi was reduced to 48 x 48 feet from the original dimensions of 100 x 60 feet. He also inspected other facilities like the ablution area, toilets, parking and other arrangements. Mr. Shabbir said that Taraweeh prayers would be offered in the Secretariat mosques during the month of Ramzan.

Targeting the BRS government further, he alleged that it had illegally demolished the two mosques in July 2020 to facilitate the construction of the new Secretariat. “It not only relocated the mosques but reduced their size significantly. The then R&B Minister had instructed the contractor to keep the mosque premises confined to the four walls. However, he said that the present Congress government ensured that the open areas attached to the new mosques, temple and church are allowed to be used by the respective places of worship for prayer-related activities,” a press note stated.