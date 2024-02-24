GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohammad Ali Shabbir inspects Ramzan arrangements

February 24, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Mohammed Ali Shabbir | Photo Credit: RAMANA KV

With Ramzan arriving soon, Advisor to Telangana government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir took stock of the arrangements being made for the holy month and interacted with contractors and directed them not to reduce the size of Secretariat mosques further and to ensure their protection.

Mr Shabbir inspected the temporary sheds that were erected in the open area close to the mosque. He underscored that the sheds would be kept till Ramzan comes to an end this year. Engineers and contractors have been directed not to carry out any construction activity further, and to keep the open area for the use of mosques.

The BRS government, he alleged, had reduced the size of Masjid Hashmi by more than half. Similarly, the size of Masjid-e-Moatamadi was reduced to 48 x 48 feet from the original dimensions of 100 x 60 feet. He also inspected other facilities like the ablution area, toilets, parking and other arrangements. Mr. Shabbir said that Taraweeh prayers would be offered in the Secretariat mosques during the month of Ramzan.

Targeting the BRS government further, he alleged that it had illegally demolished the two mosques in July 2020 to facilitate the construction of the new Secretariat. “It not only relocated the mosques but reduced their size significantly. The then R&B Minister had instructed the contractor to keep the mosque premises confined to the four walls. However, he said that the present Congress government ensured that the open areas attached to the new mosques, temple and church are allowed to be used by the respective places of worship for prayer-related activities,” a press note stated.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.