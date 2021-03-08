Mogilicheruvu villagers refuse to vacate

Residents of Mogilicheruvu tanda, a hamlet attached to Etigaddakishtapur village in Toguta mandal, had an unpleasant experience on Sunday, when Revenue and Irrigation officials failed to give them the promised compensation for vacating their houses.
The tanda, with about 60 houses, has a population of 200 people.
For the last two days, revenue and irrigation officers have been visiting the village with huge police security and asking them to vacate the village.
A majority of the villagers told the officials that they would not vacate till compensation is paid completely and keys to houses at Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony at Mutrajpally are given. Still, some of them hired vehicles to move their goods.
However, the amount offered to them was not acceptable and hence those who got their goods packed and loaded in vehicles withdrew them.
“The residents are under tremendous pressure to vacate, with officials frequently visiting the village with the police. They are afraid of revealing their names. The videos and photos were taken using concealed cellphones,” said a person from a neighbouring village.
“The experience of the oustees at Kondapochamma and Anantagiri villages is worse. These villagers were forcibly vacated from their villages in the middle of the night using police force. The fate of oustees from Mallannasagar villages may not be much different,” he commented.
