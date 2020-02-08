MoEF wants TS-Genco to phase out 5 more units of KTPS by March-end

The installed capacity of thermal power generation of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) will come down to 2,963 MW from the existing 3,383 MW in the next seven weeks as the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has directed the power utility to phase out five units in its Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) by March-end.

Actually the five units — three of 60 MW capacity each and two of 120 MW capacity each — were supposed to be phased out latest by December-end 2019 as part of a condition stipulated by MoEF while giving environmental clearance for the expansion of KTPS with a 800 MW super-critical unit in July 2015. With the closure of the five units with a capacity of 420 MW together, the installed capacity of KTPS will come down to 1,800 MW from the present 2,520 MW.

Three units of KTPS — one with 60 MW and two with 120 MW capacity each — have already been phased out in May 2017, January 2019 and February 2019, respectively.

In response to the TS-Genco’s plea to MoEF seeking amendments in the environmental clearance given to KTPS expansion, an expert appraisal committee of the MoEF which met during the last week of January has allowed the utility to continue the operation of the five units till March-end. The panel also made it clear that the five units are required to comply with the emission norms during the interim period.

The power utility has sought extension in view of the shutdown of the 800 MW super-critical unit on November 28, 2019 following damage of strainer in its turbine. “We have sought the extension of operation of the five units citing the increased demand for energy in the State during the rabi cultivation season as the 800 MW unit is under shutdown for repairs. The power demand on the system is being clocked around 11,500 MW every day for the last two weeks with the peaking of rabi operations,” a senior official of TS-Genco explained.

Supplier of the 800 MW generation unit BHEL has initially sought 30 days for rectification of the problem but later several other snags were noticed in the thermo-wells and turbine and they have asked for 60 to 90 days time for the repairs. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in its letter dated January 21, recommended extension of the five units either till March-end or till completion of repairs to the 800 MW unit, whichever is earlier.