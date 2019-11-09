MoEF queries delay work in new mine of SCCL

The commencement of coal mining in the Kakatiya Khani opencast mine (KTK OC-III), which includes an opencast and an underground mine with a capacity of 4.23 MTPA together, by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is likely to be delayed further.

According to the company officials, they were hoping to take up mining operations during the current financial year in the project so as to improve upon the last year’s production of over 64.4 million tonnes, particularly in the backdrop of impact rains on mining during the last three months. The State-owned company has set an ambitious target of achieving over 5% increase in the production this year since it was only 3.87% last year compared to the year before.

An expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) looking into the proposal seeking environmental clearance for the project has sought more information on the environmental management plan for the impact areas.

The mine includes a 3.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity opencast mine and a 0.48 MTPA underground mine in an area of nearly 1,337 hectares in Baswarajupalli village of Ghanpur mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district.

Diversion of stream

After deliberations, the committee has sought clarifications about the permission for diversion of a seasonal stream, Gundlavagu, in the mine lease area from authorised statutory body, permission of Director General of Mines Safety for blasting as the distance of a habitation along the quarry (mine) boundary is only 160 metres and number of villages/houses/population from the mine boundary and proposed environment mitigation measures.

Further, it has also asked for more information on the traffic impact assessment and mitigation measures for transportation of coal from mine to thermal power plant located about 90 km away, number of villages in 100 metres and 500 metres from the end of road getting affected and necessary mitigation measures, on the commitment for developing railway siding in the next five years to stop coal transportation by road and others.

The manpower required to operate the proposed KTK OC-III project is estimated to be 252 in the open cast and 1,113 in the underground mine.

Further, the project requires deployment of additional manpower to an extent of 960 by way of outsourcing for removal of the overburden.