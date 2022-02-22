MoEF panel seeks more info on Sitammasagar project

Govt. proposes 320 MW hydel unit at barrage with 36.57 tmc ft storage

An expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has sought additional information for issuing terms of reference for the appraisal of Sitammasagar multi-purpose project for generating 320 (8×40) megawatt hydro-electric power as part of the process for environmental clearance.

The project has been proposed by the Irrigation Department near Ammagaripalli in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district as part of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme taken up for irrigating 2.73 lakh hectares. The Ministry has already issued environmental clearance to Sita Rama project in January 2019 but it has no mention of hydel generation.

According to the proposal, Sitammasagar is planned in 3,122.38 acres including 2,104.55 acres patta land, 115.62 acres ex-gratia (assigned) land and 902.25 acres government land, besides 322.98 acres of forest land for construction of a barrage across Godavari for 1,263 meters length with 65 vents including 53 for the spillway and 12 for sluice.

It is stated that the barrage would come up at 200 meters downstream of the existing Dummugudem Anicut. The power house with 8×40 MW capacity is planned on the right flank of the barrage with contribution of an average 999.48 million units of energy a year with 719.12 MU in a 90% dependable year, 765.4 MU in a 75% dependable year and 1,016.88 MU in a 50% dependable year. The cost of the barrage and power house is estimated at ₹3,482 crore at 2019-20 SSR.

Clarity sought

At its recent meeting, the MoEF expert panel wanted clarity whether the current proposal, that of hydel generation, was fresh or was it for amendment and/or modification of the EC granted in January 2019 for Sita Rama project. The committee has also sought information on various aspects related to the project.

The committee sought certificate from chief wildlife warden stating that no wildlife sanctuary/national park is situated within 10 km radius of the project and no wildlife corridors is falling in the submergence area. It wanted a comparative chart on earlier EC for Sita Rama project for irrigation and now for power generation and irrigation.

Further, it wants to know requirement of power for lifting water and factual status report by the regional office of MoEF, an undertaking that construction of no component under the present proposal is taken up and permission form the Department of Atomic Energy (a heavy water plant is located nearby).