Modules for bankers and court cases readied on Dharani agriculture portal

The State government is gearing up to introduce a bankers’ module, a facility enabling bankers to mortgage and to create/remove charge on the agricultural lands, in the Dharani agricultural portal.

A module, court module, has been readied enabling people to upload details of the court cases relating to the respective lands in the portal. Collectors can check the details and will be vested with powers to block/unblock lands. In addition, facility is being created in the portal for NRIs to apply for pattadar passbooks. Under this module, the Collector will check the application and approve the issuance of the passbook and the passbook would be issued through the Tahsildar subsequently.

These are some of the modules that have been tested and readied for deployment on the Dharani agriculture portal, according to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. In a status note on the agricultural lands, the CCLA’s office said integration with printers had been completed for printing and dispatch of pattadar passbooks on a weekly basis directly to pattadars. This was in addition to the facility enabling users to view village cadastral maps and survey number wise sub-divisions on Dharani website.

According to the release, 66,614 transactions had been completed through Dharani agriculture portal since the launch by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on October 29 and commencement of registration process on November 2. As many as 89,851 persons made payments fetching ₹ 106.15 crore to the government while the portal received a huge 1.35 crore hits.

Various modules including deed registrations pertaining to sale (6 sub-deeds), gift (10 sub-deeds), succession, partition and mortgage (8 sub-deeds) were made live on the portal while the government had taken steps for rescheduling of the slots. Special module pertaining to transactions in the agency areas had been made live in the interests of tribals where 483 applications had been received. Of these, 391 L form applications had been processed and 45 of them rejected.

A module for pending mutations had been created for those who purchased land but could not get the mutation process completed. In all, 18,199 applications were received under this category involving payment of fee of ₹ 3.55 crore. A simple, transparent and non-discretionary system for conversion of agricultural lands to non-agricultural purposes had also been introduced on the portal and 365 applications for 545 acres with a fee of ₹ 49.15 lakh had been received so far.