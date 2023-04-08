Modi’s visit mere hype: TPCC

April 08, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress expressed its disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana and termed it as a mere hype.

Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Mr. Modi failed to announce any significant projects for the State, adding that most of the projects inaugurated had already been announced years ago and were significantly delayed. Instead of acknowledging these delays, Mr. Modi treated them as if they were new initiatives.

For example, the AIIMS Bibinagar was approved by the Union Cabinet on December 17, 2018, with Rs. 1,028 crores allocated for the project. Only ₹31.71 crore has been released so far. The project’s original completion deadline of September 2022 has been extended multiple times, most recently to January 2025. However, the Centre has remained silent on the current deadline.

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that Mr. Modi had come to indulge in politics using official programmes and no Prime Minister misused these platforms for unnecessarily targeting the Opposition parties. He said none of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act were mentioned by Mr. Modi and the BRS government was just silent on it for its own convenience.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said the PM always refers to the corruption of the ruling party here but had failed to take any action so far despite the overwhelming evidence. “Why there is no mention of the liquor scam by the PM,” he asked and said it reflected the friendly association of both the BJP and BRS.