Modi’s statements indicate his fear of defeat: Uttam

Updated - May 09, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the “fear of defeat has grown so intense that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started making statements unbecoming of a leader of his stature”.

He remarked that the tone and content of Mr. Modi’s speeches suggest that the BJP is heading towards a shameful defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Reddy also said that he had never seen a Prime Minister openly targeting a specific community during public meetings. He accused the BJP of seeking votes based on religious lines, warning that this divisive approach threatens the secular fabric of the nation.

He urged the public to reject the “BJP’s politics of hate” and support the Congress, the only party capable of challenging the BJP.

Mr. Reddy spoke to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday after Shankaramma, mother of Srikanth Chary, who sacrificed his life for the cause of Telangana statehood, joined the Congress.

‘BRS empty’

The Minister acknowledged Chary’s ultimate sacrifice for Telangana’s statehood and noted that Shankaramma had worked with the BRS for a long time. She had even contested against him in the 2018 Assembly elections from Huzurnagar. With Shankaramma joining the Congress, Mr. Reddy remarked that BRS is now almost empty in Huzurnagar.

The Minister noted that there is no shortage of electricity anywhere in the State, with no power cuts even for a minute, and said that Telangana now provides better quality electricity than before.

He claimed that Congress would win 13 seats with a significant majority, predicting that the winning margin in Nalgonda would be the highest in the country.

