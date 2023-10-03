ADVERTISEMENT

Modi’s secret friendship with KCR revealed by PM: Revanth

October 03, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A.Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A.Revanth Reddy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday, once again made it clear that there is a strong bond between BJP and BRS.

Reacting to Mr.Modi’s remarks at the meeting, Mr.Revanth Reddy said that the former’s words showed that the two parties were secret friends and the truth of what they had been saying from the beginning about the “Delhi mein dosti, galli mein Kusti friendship”.

“It is true that KCR [Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao] wanted to join NDA, and it is true that he wanted to make KTR [his son and Minister K.T.Rama Rao] the CM with Modi’s blessings. It is still true that Modi and KCR are friends in collusion,” the TPCC chief said, pointing out that truth is like fire and doesn’t stay hidden for long.

The Congress chief said Telangana people should become alert at least now about the BJP-BRS secret bond. He said that the records of Parliament reveal that every decision taken by Modi in the past nine years has had the support of KCR.

Mr.Revanth Reddy added that after Mr.Modi himself said that KCR went to Delhi and colluded with him, there is no need to say anything more about their ‘relationship’. He asked the Telangana community to be vigilant and make the right decision in the coming elections given the secret relationship between the two parties.

