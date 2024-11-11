Modi’s parivar stands for division of people and Gandhi parivar works for country’s unity: Telangana CM Revanth

Drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gandhi family, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said while Mr. Modi’s parivaar stood for division of the people, the Gandhi parivaar works for the country’s unity.

Mr. Reddy made these remarks at the National Education Day celebrations and Minorities Welfare Day celebrations held at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Monday (November 11, 2024) marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of the independent India.

The Chief Minister, referring to Hindus and Muslims as the ‘two eyes’ of the State government, reiterated his party’s belief that Muslims were family members rather than mere vote banks. He urged the minority community to extend its support to the Congress party in the Maharashtra Assembly elections as Congress would work for all sections of people and doesn’t deny opportunities based on religion or other aspects.

Praising the contribution of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to the country, he spoke about the roads of development laid by him as the first Education Minister of the country. If India’s human resources are praised across the world, it was because of the education system and the role of Abul Kalam Azad in creating that education system.

Lack of minority representation in Telangana cabinet

Referring to the lack of minority representation in his Cabinet, the Chief Minister attributed it to the absence of a Muslim MLA in Telangana. To deliver justice to the minority community, he said the Congress government appointed senior leader Shabbir Ali as an Advisor to the government with Cabinet rank while journalist Aamir Ali Khan was given an opportunity as an MLC. Similarly, minorities were included in several corporations and also in the Chief Minister’s Office, for the first time after Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy’s term.

The Chief Minister also launched the TGMREIS website and online Integrated Command Centre and presented the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Awards.