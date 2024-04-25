GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Modi’s ‘ghuspeti’ proof that sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas sloganis a lie: Akbaruddin Owaisi

“Your slogan and promises and words show that you are liar,” Mr. Owaisi said.

April 25, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. File

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday in Hyderabad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent ghuspeti remark was a clear attempt to exclude Muslims, and proved that his sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sabka vishwas slogan was a falsehood.

Mr. Owaisi was addressing a public meeting in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, campaigning for his elder brother and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

“By calling Muslims ghuspeti, you have excluded us. So how is this sab ka saath, sab ka vishwas? You come to our communities and Dalit communities, you will see whether or not there is vikaas. You called 20 crore Muslims ghuspeti and cast us aside. Your slogan and promises and words show that you are liar, your party lies, and you want to divide the country to attain power,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Mr. Owaisi lay emphasis on the importance of the Lok Sabha elections, and sought to paint a grim future of India by implying that there was a possibility that the Constitution would be changed. He also expressed concerns over whether certain sections of the public would be able to vote or contest elections.

“By calling us ghuspethi you implied that we are not citizens of the country. This means that in future elections, of which I am not sure I will be able to contest, and unsure how many of you here will be able to vote. I don’t know whether the Constitution will remain the same like this, or come to an end. I don’t know whether Narendra Modi will be the country’s Prime Minister of the country’s dictator,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi said that the hijab, and uniform civil code were not the real issues of the country. He criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for not focusing on real issues such as inflation, unemployment, and the rise in fuel prices.

