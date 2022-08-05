Modi’s economic policies ruined India: KTR

Minister K.T. Rama. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

August 05, 2022

TRS working president blames BJP’s decisions for price hike

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter’s economic policies had ruined the nation and pushed people into sufferings.

“The Modi government stands out as the one which took worst financial decisions in the Indian history. Rupee fell like never before and inflation reached its peak in the last three decades. Unemployment is on the rise and we are worse than countries like Nigeria in poor index. GST is being imposed on pencil, hospital beds and even on last rites,” commented Mr. Rao.

“The Union government failed in assessing future challenges and could not take proper decisions. Following crony capitalism benefiting corporate friends is the policy of Narendra Modi. Central organisations are being instigated against those pointing out at their failures. The Centre is dividing the society for political benefits. The BJP is using brutal number force in Parliament and telling lies in the public,” said Mr. Rao.

Referring to the address by Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, the TRS working president said that she lied to the people and ridiculed crores of Indians by her comments. “Despite telling so many lies, they could not hide the failures due to their lopsided economic policies. The adverse results are clearly visible. There price of all goods have been hiked and people are being forced to pay. The polices of BJP Government have resulted in poor global ranking of India,” commented Mr. Rao recalling the adverse impact of demonitisation and faulty implementation of GST. He said that Mr. Modi had failed to bring back black money as promised before elections.