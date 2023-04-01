Modi withdrew new farm laws with the fear of losing elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, says Telangana CM

April 01, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has alleged that the three farm laws were withdrawn by the Narendra Modi government due to the intense pressure and the unrelenting fight from the farmers, and also due to the fear of losing elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prime Minister, Modi withdrew the farm laws but did not even shed a tear for the 750 farmers who died during the 13-month-long agitation in New Delhi, and nor did he apologise to the farmers and their families, he said. However, the decision to withdraw the laws showcased the farmers’ power, he said.

Mr. Rao was speaking while welcoming the Maharashtra Rythu Sangam Leader, Sharad Joshi Praneet, and others to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party at the Telangana Bhavan on April 1.

Stating that there was nothing like impossible if the intention was right, he said those who were able to find solutions fast would usher in development. He said Telangana farmers’ faced similar problems but the Telangana government found the right solution in the form of irrigation projects. Today there is hardly any suicide of farmers in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Central Government’s Agriculture Ministry figures, paddy was being cultivated in 94 lakh acres in the country of which 56 lakh acres was in Telangana. This was possible due to the commitment shown to build the Kaleshwaram project that has become the lifeline of rivers. He invited the Maharashtra farmers to visit the project and also see how rivers and rivulets were full of water even in summer.

He said one has to think big to compete with other countries and excel and reminded how a small country like Singapore has turned into a financial capital while India despite its resources was nowhere. No Prime Minister has thought big and competed at the international level.

Mr. Rao urged the Maharashtra leaders who joined the party to get ready to contest in the local body elections of Maharashtra to make a mark and introduce Telangana schemes to Maharashtra.