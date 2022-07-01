Modi will sound 522 day countdown for KCR govt. downfall: BJP

Party leaders interacting with people at the grass-roots, says party national general secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in the twin cities on Saturday and Sunday when he arrives for the national executive meeting and public meeting on Sunday afternoon, will sound the bugle for the 522-day countdown of the supposed “downfall of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the BJP coming to power”, said BJP national general secretary and TS in-charge Tarun Chugh on Friday.

“We have put up the clocks on our party offices and Telangana people themselves have set the time in their hearts for the next election to get rid of this corrupt, dictatorial and dynastic regime which has neglected the promises made when the separate State was formed,” he claimed, at a press conference at the HICC-Novotel on the eve of the meeting.

Mr. Chugh pointed out that three-day party meeting is the biggest held down South and Mr. Modi will sit through the entire national executive meeting to be attended by senior ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar, CMs, deputy CMs and others, interact with the 340 delegates on July 2 and 3, before he gives his concluding speech on the road ahead for the party.

The meeting will start with national office bearers meeting at 9.30 a.m. and post lunch the Prime Minister will begin the national executive meeting which will go on till July 3 afternoon, he said.

Telangana culture

“We are going to showcase Telangana arts, crafts, culture and food during the meetings so that delegates can take back fond memories. People of Telangana have always shown special love and affection to Mr. Modi and our party,” he said. The party senses the growing support among the people and is confident of keeping up the victorious spirit of the bypoll victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad.

The 71-day walkathon by Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar went a long way in connecting with the people and the KCR government is already feeling the heat of our programmes, he claimed. Mr. Chugh accused the TRS government of being run by CM’s daughter Kavitha, son K.T. Rama Rao and nephew Harish Rao “who were working abroad during the separate State agitation,” whereas those active in the struggle have been ignored.

“Some founders of the movement have joined our party because KCR has forgotten his own promises of two-bedroom houses, jobs for youth, aid to farmers and land for the weaker sections,” he said and stated that top leaders including Union ministers have been touring different constituencies to interact with the people and assess the booth and mandal-level strengths in the last couple of days.

BJP chief ministers and former CMs will be interacting with 40 communities belonging to states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Assam and others to explain about the party programmes and the Modi government schemes for all, explained the general secretary.