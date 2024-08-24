Modi will broker peace between Russia and Ukraine: Gudur

HYDERABAD

State BJP executive committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine will soon bear fruit, and end the conflict.

In a statement on Saturday, he praised Mr. Modi for his visits to Ukraine and Russia last month, where the PM advocated for a peaceful resolution. “Mr. Modi’s visit to Ukraine advanced the peace efforts, with him expressing readiness to facilitate negotiations between the two nations.

“India has always supported resolving conflicts through dialogue rather than war,” he said and criticised Opposition leaders, particularly AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, for downplaying Mr. Modi’s peace efforts by likening the Kashmir issue with Ukraine.

