Modi turned a spiritual event into a BJP event: Bhatti

‘Only BJP leaders allowed showing inequality at the Statue of Equality’

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned a spiritual event into a BJP event while inaugurating the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad on Saturday.

At a press meet here on Sunday, he said that there was no equality anywhere at the event with the Prime Minister surrounding himself with only BJP leaders. “Leaders of other political parties were kept away in the name of security and ironically this happened while unveiling the Statue of Equality,” he said.

“This is against the very principle of Ramanujacharya, the 11th-century saint who bemoaned inequalities in society. In a way, the Prime Minister insulted the saint making it a show of the BJP,” he said. Mr. Bhatti wanted to know whether Mr. Modi attended the event as a BJP leader or the Prime Minister of the country. He appealed to the organisers to treat everyone equally following Ramanujacharya’s principles.

Mr. Bhatti added that the Prime Minister was discriminating against Southern states and hoped that he would be inspired by Ramanujacharya’s philosophy and imbibe his thoughts of equality while dealing with States. He alleged that Mr. Modi’s soft corner for Northern States and BJP-ruled States compared to Southern states was evident and the way Telangana was sidelined in budget allocations was also a proof of that.

The Congress leader asked people to realise how the BJP turns spiritual events into political events for political mileage. “This practice of BJP is exposed time and again and the PM himself used the pious event for gaining political mileage,” he claimed.