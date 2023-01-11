Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat train to Visakhapatnam on January 15

January 11, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD- Revised copy on Vande Bharat train flag off by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the inaugural run of Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam virtually at the Secunderabad station at 10 a.m. on January 15 as a ‘Sankranthi’ festival gift to the Telugu States, informed Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East region and local MP G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday night.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mr. Reddy himself will be present physically on Platform number 10 from where the train will depart. The Vande Bharat train will take eight hours to travel to Visakhapatnam with halts at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

But, Mr. Reddy did not give any indication whether the Prime Minsiter would dedicate ₹1,410 crore 85-km of railway doubling line between Secunderabad and Mahabubagar and lay the foundation stone for the ₹699-crore station redevelopment and ₹521 crore Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop at Kazipet.

Earlier, it was announced that the Primr Minsiter’s visit would not happen on January 19 as was announced with Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar putting out a single-line tweet. “It was a tentative programme and the Prime Minister’s office also did not emphatically confirm the date. The national executive is meeting on Jan. 16 and 17 in New Delhi and the PM has a tight schedule later,” claimed party sources.

It is now being said that Home Minister Amit Shah and national party president J.P. Nadda are likely to visit Telangana to participate in Lok Sabha constituency-level meetings and also address public meetings in the next few weeks.

The eighth Vande Bharat train set has in the meantime travelled from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai to Visakhapatnam, which lies under the East Coast Railway (ECoR), thought it has been “transferred” to the South Central Railway (SCR)!

Although it is being flagged off from here in the morning, the schedule out in the open which railway authorities are not confirming still is that the service will actually start from Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 p.m. and in return direction start from here at 2.45 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.15 p.m. attaining an average speed of 82. 58 kmph.