Modi to dedicate RFCL unit at Ramagundam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation the prestigious gas based urea manufacturing plant of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited at Ramagundam this month-end.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had indicated to the RFCL management to be prepared for the big event on May 25 or 26 but the date will be confirmed on May 10. Meanwhile, the security agencies have already started their preparatory work, sources said.

The commercial operations at the plant to produce 2,200 tonnes of ammonia per day and 3,850 tonnes of urea per day had already started in March last year after a gap of 22 years.

The RFLC is a joint venture between National Fertilizers Limited, Engineers India Limited and Fertilizer Corporation of India, which operated the unit until it fell sick and stopped production on March 31, 1999. By a revival package in 2015, the plant was commissioned with an investment of ₹6,180 crore. Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for the project at Gajwel on August 7, 2016. It was targeted to complete the works by April 2018 but quite a few deadlines were jumped since until finally the trial run commenced in 2020 and thereafter commercial operations.