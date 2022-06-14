Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 14, 2022 20:56 IST

Telangana & Telugu culture to be dominant theme during BJP executive meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting here on July 3 at the culmination of the national executive meeting of the party but the venue had not been fixed.

According to newly elected Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, the public meeting will most likely be held at the Parade grounds. Various options to give Modi a public appearance in the city, including a roadshow, were discussed but then it was finally decided to go ahead with a public meeting.

The BJP’s national executive at the Novotel-HICC (Madhapur) on July 2 and 3, preceded by a meeting of the party general secretaries on July 1, will reflect the “Telangana and Telugu flavour in terms of ambience, culture and food” arrangements.

National general secretary Tarun Chugh, State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, state secretary G. Premender Reddy,former MLAs NVSS Prabhakar, Ch. Ramachandra Reddy,vice president D.K.Aruna and others formally joined Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman in opening an office for the meeting at the state office, party sources informed.

Mr. Laxman will oversee the work of the 35-odd committees formed to look into different aspects of organising the national executive meeting for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers of all the BJP ruled States and at least two representatives from each state will be attending.

Number of invitees has been fixed at 350 including 70-odd media personnel coming from Delhi with accommodation being arranged in different hotels in the area, apart from the Novotel totally being taken over.

Party leaders will also be fanning out to the districts from June 29 to invite key party men for the public meeting with 50-100 persons to be mobilised from each booth. Prominent leaders are also scheduled to address the media before the national executive meeting to inform about the agenda and Telangana-Telugu-based cultural events are being planned during two-day event by the host unit, they added.