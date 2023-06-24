Modi to address party workers on June 27

June 24, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move to strengthen the party at the polling booth level and streamline the party network to that level focused, the BJP is going organise ‘Mere Polling Booth Sabse Majbooth’ programme from June 28 to July 3 across the country. One day ahead of the programme, on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address party workers and the public.

The party was making arrangements at booth level in this regard so that party workers and public can hear Mr. Modi, said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who held a meeting with party leaders -- vice-president Y Lakshminarayana, NVSS Prabhakar, K Venkateshwarlu, and general secretary G. Premender Reddy -- here on Saturday to discuss the arrangements.

“Everyone should see that the pooling booth in their area is very strong for the party. They have to work in that direction.” Mr. Premender Reddy would be coordinator for the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the imposition of Emergency by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, the BJP president called upon party workers to observe ‘Black Day’ on Sunday and explain to the public the atrocities that took place during that period and how lakhs of people were kept in jail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.