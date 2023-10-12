HamberMenu
Modi siding with oppressors instead of with the oppressed: AIMPLB

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani says India is moving away from traditional position on the issue

October 12, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board described the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict as “painful”, and said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving away from the traditional, stated position of Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Behari Vajpayee.

“The traditional policy of India from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Behari Vajpayee has been that Israel abide by the United Nations’ position (of returning annexed territories post-1967). But it is unfortunate that the current Prime Minister Mr Modi is siding with oppressors instead of with the oppressed, and has affirmed his position. This is unfortunate, and shameful for the entire community. The truth is that Israel is responsible for the present Israel-Hamas war,” a statement released to the media on behalf of AIMIM president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani reads.

Maulana Rahmani stated that the desecration of Masjid al-Aqsa, one of the most revered religious sites of the Muslim community, and Israel’s atrocities on the Palestinian people are the primary reasons for the war. “To call this reaction terrorism is to strengthen the oppressors, and is injustice to the victims,” the statement reads.

Telangana

