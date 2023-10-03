ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi says he rejected KCR request to join NDA

October 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

I declined as I did not want to cheat people of Telangana, says Prime Minister

V Geetanath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. V. Ramana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join NDA alliance at the Centre and also sought BJP support after GHMC elections but he had shot down the proposal.

During the public meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday Mr. Modi said he was going to disclose a secret which he had never revealed in public and called upon assembled media to take note of it.

“Have you noticed why KCR stopped receiving me of late after showering me huge garlands and shawls earlier? After we won majority seats in GHMC council, he came to seek our support but I declined as I did not want to cheat people of Telangana and instead opted to sit in the Opposition,” he claimed.

Mr. Modi also stated the he asked KCR about corruption. “KCR also wanted to hand over to KTR but I told him this is democracy and not a kingship where he can handover power to his son,” he said.

