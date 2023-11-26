HamberMenu
PM Modi to hold road show in Hyderabad on Monday

November 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a roadshow from the RTC crossroads to the Veer Savarkar statue in Kacheguda crossroads, traversing Narayanaguda and YMCA from 4 p.m. on Monday. Union Minister and State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other senior leaders will participate in the event.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Mahabubnagar at 11 a.m. and Karimnagar at 1 p.m. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Huzurabad at 10 a.m. and hold road shows at Peddapalli at 11 a.m. and Mancherial at 12.30 p.m.. BJP national president J.P. Nadda will participate in a road show in Jagityal at 10 a.m. and address public meetings in Bodhan at 11 a.m., Banswada at 1 p.m. and Jukkal at 2.30 p.m., according to a press release on Sunday.

