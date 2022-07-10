Modi most inefficient PM in Indian history: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the weakest and most inefficient Prime Minister in Indian history.

Reacting to the outcome of the national executive meeting of BJP here last week, Mr. Rao said the party had exposed its hollowness during the proceedings as it had no answers to a dozen questions posed by him ahead of the meeting. The meeting had raised a lot of expectations among people that the party will convey a message, but nothing of the sort took place.

It was obvious at the meeting that the party had no strategy or vision for the country. One of the questions related to the fall in value of rupee over which Modi had cried foul as Gujarat Chief Minister. The value was never as low as now. The BJP should not have got away without replying to the question. He asked the BJP to point out one good job it had done in the past eight years of its rule. The tenure was long enough for any government to take rapid strides in development. Eighty per cent of its allotted time was over, but nothing happened. Hence, the BJP must go.

He recalled that India had reacted every time it happened and the same will happen now. He said he had no iota of doubt in his mind that the BJP will go in next elections.

Mr. Rao also said the arrogance of BJP leaders had gone up manifold during its rule. This was evident from the way the BJP orchestrated its view on the comments of Supreme Court Judges J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Surya Kant over the controversy triggered by its former spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The BJP used some retired judges to criticise the Supreme Court that it had crossed “Laxman rekha” in reprimanding Ms. Sharma.