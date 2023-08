August 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman and his family in New Delhi on Tuesday. Mr. Modi was said to have talked about the political situation in Telangana and observed that there were positive signs for the party. He also appreciated Mr. Laxman’s active participation in the RS proceedings and the questions being asked. The PM also promised to campaign aggressively in TS in the coming months, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.