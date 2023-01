Modi may visit Hyderabad on Jan. 19

January 07, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Hyderabad on January 19 to flag off the Vande Bharat Express to Vijayawada from Secunderabad railway station. He might also inaugurate the modernisation works of the railway station and address a public meeting from there, it was learnt. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.