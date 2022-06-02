Modi made India proud: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana going the way of Sri Lanka with economic crisis

BJP State president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India proud with his foreign policy and by extending vaccine to other countries during the time of Coronavirus. He said that a corruption-free government is ruling for the last years and several welfare schemes are being implemented across the country whereas Telangana is not implementing some of them. He has recalled how the world is praising Mr. Modi.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar along with other party leaders released a pocket diary, pamphlets, launched a website and released a song at party office on Thursday on the occasion of completion of eight-year rule by Modi-led BJP-Government at the Centre

Addressing media persons later, Mr. Sanjay said that Modi’s Government at the Centre is the longest serving non-Congress government and they have performed better than the Congress. Stating that issues like Article 370 and Ayodhya were sorted by Mr. Modi, he said that about 20 crore houses are being constructed across the country by the Centre under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“The entire world is looking at us. Modi made India Viswa Guru through his international relations and diplomatic policies. The world is accepting India and we have extended Coronavirus vaccine to several countries,” said Mr. Sanjay alleging that several scams took place during the Congress rule.

Coming down heavily on the State Government, the BJP president alleged that Telangana was going the way of Sri Lanka and may collapse financially, where family rule prevailed and key positions were enjoyed by family members. “Mr. Harish Rao is telling lies. Why is the government unable to pay wages and pensions if the finances of the State are good?” asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar. He said that nowhere in the country farmers died on mounds of paddy. He alleged that the rice being supplied by the Centre is being sold by the State and it has failed to construct houses to the poor under PMAY and not more than 10,000 houses were constructed in the State. He alleged that the State is failing to implement Central schemes.