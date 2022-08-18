Modi lied even in Independence Day speech: Uttam

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP and former TPCC President, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain when would 'his year 2022' would come and when all promises which he promised to fulfil by 2022 would be realised.

In a statement, he alleged that PM Modi misused the occasion of Independence Day to make fake promises in his customary Address to the Nation from the Red Fort on every occasion in the last eight years. He reminded that in the I-Day speech of 2016, PM Modi had promised to double farmer incomes, ensure a house for everyone and electrification of the entire country by 2022.

He said that farmers' income from cultivation did not increase since 2016 and instead, the input cost has more than doubled in the last eight years while the farmers are still earning an average of only ₹ 27 per day as they did in 2014. While the previous Congress-led UPA government waived off crop loans, the present Modi government stopped releasing data from the National Crime Records Bureau to hide the figures of farmers' suicides, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress MP said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has emulated PM Modi in cheating the farmers. He did not implement the promise of waiving crop loans and implemented wrong policies to the extent that not a single farmer in Telangana is covered by crop insurance. TRS government too is hushing the figures of farmers' suicides by directing the local police to register suicide by farmers as natural or accidental death, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy also reminded that PM Modi, while addressing a meeting in 2018, had promised a house for everyone by 2022. The data available on the website of the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) tells us that not even 50% of 60 lakh sanctioned houses have been completed. CM KCR followed PM Modi in promising 2BHK houses for the poor and not even 10% of sanctioned 2.75 lakh 2BHK units have been constructed or delivered.

He said PM Modi talks about corruption in his speeches. But he remains silent on inaction against the scamsters. He said bank frauds worth ₹ 5.35 lakh crore took place under the BJP government. Instead of catching the scamsters like Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi or Neerav Modi, PM Modi is using all the Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax Department to target political opponents.