‘Modi, KCR should answer on farmers’ suicides’

December 26, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC president Revanth takes to Twitter

The Hindu Bureau

Telagana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that both State and Central governments have been shredding their responsibility of farmers by offering them Ryth Bandhu and are totally silent on farmers’ suicides.

“Both State and Central Governments are taking farmers for a ride. They are telling that they were offering everything to farmers by extending Rytu Bandhu. What about the suicides by debt ridden farmers? Modi and KCR must answer this” said Mr. Revanth Reddy on twitter adding a paper clipping on the suicides and debts of farmers.

Referring to a report on Mission Bhagiratha workers not getting salaries for the past five months, Mr. Revanth Reddy tweeted: “The adverse impacts of the ruling coming to the fore one after another. The power supply to farmers has reduced from 24 hours to 15 hours. Mission Bhagiratha workers are not getting wages.”

