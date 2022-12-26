HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Modi, KCR should answer on farmers’ suicides’

TPCC president Revanth takes to Twitter

December 26, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telagana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that both State and Central governments have been shredding their responsibility of farmers by offering them Ryth Bandhu and are totally silent on farmers’ suicides.

“Both State and Central Governments are taking farmers for a ride. They are telling that they were offering everything to farmers by extending Rytu Bandhu. What about the suicides by debt ridden farmers? Modi and KCR must answer this” said Mr. Revanth Reddy on twitter adding a paper clipping on the suicides and debts of farmers.

Referring to a report on Mission Bhagiratha workers not getting salaries for the past five months, Mr. Revanth Reddy tweeted: “The adverse impacts of the ruling coming to the fore one after another. The power supply to farmers has reduced from 24 hours to 15 hours. Mission Bhagiratha workers are not getting wages.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.