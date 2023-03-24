Modi is afraid of Rahul Gandhi, allege Congress leaders

March 24, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress leaders reacted sharply to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament and termed it as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s futile effort to deflect attention from the Adani scam.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said the country is going through an undeclared Emergency and Prime Minister Modi’s evil plans to attack Mr. Gandhi for exposing Prime Minister’s sinister support to Mr. Adani have been exposed yet again with this decision. He said Mr. Modi is not emperor and history has seen dictators like him withering away.

He said when the Court gave 30 days time to Mr. Gandhi for an appeal, why is Modi in a hurry to disqualify him? He said people are with Mr. Gandhi and the party will defeat Mr. Modi’s conspiracy through a legal battle.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka wondered with the lightning speed with which the Lok Sabha Secretariat acted in passing the order to disqualify Mr. Gandhi, which he alleged indicates that the BJP’s fascist government is trying to misuse the judicial system as well. “This is a conspiracy against democracy, secularism, and socialism. The BJP government is trying to infiltrate and exploit the judicial system,” he alleged.

The CLP leader called upon socialists, secularists, progressive people and those who believe in the people’s rights - to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy said Mr. Modi is afraid of the growing stature of Mr. Gandhi and how he was exposing his friendship with Mr. Gautam Adani. There is a conspiracy by the BJP to see that the Gandhi family is not seen in the Parliament. The entire country will be behind him, he said.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy expressed shock and said the decision will not go down well with people. Mulugu MLA Seethakka and former MP Mallu Ravi were among those who condemned the development.