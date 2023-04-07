Modi in Hyderabad today, BRS calls for protests in districts

April 07, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad for the launch of modernisation work of Secunderabad railway station and a public meeting at Parade Grounds on Saturday, the day when BRS will hold protests in districts against “allotment of coal blocks in the State to private players”.

BRS gave the call for protests after Mr. Modi’s visit was finalised. And, this will further fuel the already-strained relations between the Central and State governments.

As expected, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will not attend the public meeting to be addressed by Mr. Modi though the former was extended an invitation and allotted seven minutes to deliver his speech.

This will be the fifth time Mr. Rao will be avoiding Mr. Modi during the latter’s visit to the city. It all started in November 2020 when Mr. Modi visited the production centre of Bharat Biotech to oversee the development of COVID vaccine in its advanced stage.

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that the Prime Minister’s Office issued an ultimatum asking Mr. Rao not to be present at Begumpet airport to receive Mr. Modi on that occasion. “This was a clear case of infringement on protocol procedures,” he said.

After that, Mr. Rao never went to the airport to receive Mr. Modi when he came here for the national executive meeting of BJP, dedication to the nation of the plant of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, inauguration of the statue of Ramanujacharya at Muchintal and celebration of completion of 20 years of the Indian School of Business. He also did not attend the Delhi meeting of the NITI Aayog convened by Mr. Modi in August last year.

Meanwhile, police have made elaborate security arrangements at Parade Grounds, expecting a huge crowd.