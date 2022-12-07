Modi Govt. got three times more rly projects for TS: Kishan Reddy

December 07, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Railway projects in Telangana have increased three times from 17.4 kilometres per year between 2009-2014 to 55 km per year in the last eight years by the BJP-led Government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

“This is 216% more than what was commissioned during 2009-2014 and include three new railway lines, 10 railway doubling projects have either been commissioned or are being currently executed within Telangana at an approximate cost of ₹16,000 crore for 1,645 km,” he said, in an official release.

The Minister, also Secunderabad MP, pointed out that a total of 444 km of railway lines have been commissioned during this period. Important works taken up are – ₹715 crore redevelopment of Secunderabad station, ₹221 crore for building a new terminal at Cherlapally to ease congestion of Secunderabad station, ₹300 crore periodic overhauling workshop for which tendering is in progress and is expected to result in generating directly employment for 3,000 people and so on.

For the MMTS Phase-II, the joint venture with the state government, the Centre has already spent ₹832 crore so far and the project commissioning got delayed because the state has to still contribute ₹554.66 crore as its share. There has been a cost escalation because of the state government not releasing funds on time, having released ₹279 crore, and still needs to provide ₹275 crore crore as its share, he said.

A ₹85 crore Indian Railway Institute of Finance Management (IRIFM) has been set up in Secunderabad Railway station in Dec. 2019. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed the Lok Sabha in response to a Parliament question in April earlier this year that SCR got sanctions for 28 projects and many are under execution.

All these are likely to give a boost to the economy and some of the lines connect to the coal producing and thermal power stations. Train transport also will reduce the costs making manufacturing becoming more competitive. “This is in line with the PM Gati Shakti - a National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to bring 16 Ministries including railways and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects,” said Mr. Reddy.

The following trains have also been extended: 17013/17014 Hyderabad –Hadapsar -Hyderabad upto Kazipet, 17663/17664 Nanded – Tandur – Parbhani upto Raichur, 19713/19714 Jaipur –Secunderabad – Jaipur uptoKurnool City, 12861/12862 Visakhapatnam – Kacheguda -Visakaptanam upto Mahabubnagar, 77259/77260 Karimnagar – Nizamabad – Karimnagar upto Bodhan, he added.