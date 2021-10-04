Modi Government harassing farmers: Jayaprakash Reddy

SANGAREDDY

04 October 2021 18:55 IST

Congress MLA arrested for trying to burn effigy of PM

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has alleged that Modi government at the Centre has been harassing farmers. He said that the fight against the BJP will continue and till the demands by farmers who are on protest were met by the government.

Protesting over the arrest of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra at Uttar Pradesh on Monday, while on her way to console the families of farmers killed when car in the convoy of a Union Minister hit farmers, Mr Jayaprakash Reddy tried to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the district headquarters. However, he was arrested by the police.

“A gruesome incident took place at Uttar Pradesh late last night. Farmers are protesting over the Acts passed by Union government for the past several months. The car of the son of a UP Minister ran over the protesting farmers. When Ms. Priyanka went there to visit the farmers, she was arrested. We are protesting against the act of the police,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

