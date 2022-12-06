Modi government doubled National Highways in State, says Kishan Reddy

December 06, 2022 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP-led Government at the Centre has built 2,500 km of National Highways in Telangana in the last eight years (2014-2022) and this is double to the highway length built between 1947 and 2014 by successive governments. And, another ₹1.04 lakh crores is being invested in the ongoing and upcoming projects here, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

From an annual construction of 139.33 kilometres in 2014-2015 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the highway construction in Telangana reached a peak of 364.71 kilometres in 2018-2019 before disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted in an official release.

Reminding that the Centre will be funding to a tune of ₹20,000 crore for the upcoming 350 km Regional Ring Road project, he said that after Mr. Modi came to power, the allocation of funds to the Ministry of Road Transport & National Highways has increased by 500%.

Daily construction of national highways has increased by 300% from 12 kilometres per day in 2014-15, and to 37 km per day in 2020-21. In 2014, the length of National Highways in the country was 91,287 km while by June 2022, it increased by more than 50% to 1,47,000 (1.47 lakh km).

Hundreds of projects are being undertaken under ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ and ‘Sagaramala’ - unifying the country and the coastal areas respectively. Additionally, through ‘Gatishakti’ the country’s logistics sector will see a complete transformation, said the Minister, who is also Secunderabad MP.

The northern portion of the proposed Hyderabad Regional Ring Road Project along Sangareddy - Narsapur - Tupran – Gajwel – Yadagirigutta - Choutuppal section (NH-161 AA) has been included under the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ Phase-I. Other road works are widening of roads and connecting popular tourist destinations to boost the economy and to bring development in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts, added Mr. Reddy.