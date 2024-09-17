Modi government cleared projects worth ₹15 lakh crore within 100 days: Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully completed 100 days in power in the third successive term fulfilling the targets proposed in different areas with a total of ₹15 lakh crore investment which will benefit the poor, weaker sections and the middle classes, claimed Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference held at the Parade Grounds, the Minister claimed that the Modi government has done more for the country in the last 10 years than the past governments after Independence in infrastructure development, welfare and security with focus on provision of basic amenities, agriculture, employment generation and industry with help of far-reaching reforms as well as ease of doing business steps.

Through the 12 industrial smart cities at an investment of ₹28,600 crore, direct employment for 10 lakh jobs and indirect employment for 30 lakh is being envisaged. Another investment proposal of ₹1.1 lakh crore for employment generation was made. Mudra loan capacity hiked to ₹20 lakh for businesspersons and free insurance scheme for the aged above 70 years for up to ₹5 lakh is expected to benefit 10 lakh in Telangana and six crore across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the other steps taken are ₹20,000 crore to farmers as financial support, ₹750 crore Agrisure to help start-ups, three lakh tonnes capacity new storage units, ₹2,000 crore for new modern weather forecasting system, five integrated aqua parks to benefit fishermen community, doubling ‘Mudra’ loans to small entrepreneurs to ₹20 lakh and so on.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, also the State BJP President, said that ₹3 lakh crore worth of works to improve roads, ports and railways have been taken up. About 900 km of eight new railway lines at ₹24,600 crore, including the 173 km Bhadrachalam-Malkangiri, has been proposed. A ₹1,000 crore for space start-up venture funds, ₹30,700 crore worth of metro rail works in Bengaluru, Pune and Thane and many others have been initiated, he said.

Apart from 75,000 new medical seats, the NDA government has earmarked 50,000 crore for encouraging medical and health research, he said and reeled out several other projects in different sectors across the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.